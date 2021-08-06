Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 538 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.44. 12,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.88 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

