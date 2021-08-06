Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 258,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870,000. Imperial Oil comprises approximately 0.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after buying an additional 743,959 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after buying an additional 684,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 626,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 467,512.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 308,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 387,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 277,324 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,463. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -73.03 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

