Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharp had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Sharp updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.130-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,380. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.41. Sharp has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

