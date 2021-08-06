Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.420-$3.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.77 billion-$3.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.820-$0.880 EPS.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,465. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

