Meter Governance Hits Market Cap of $4.08 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $81,409.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00004105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

