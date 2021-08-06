TokenPay (TPAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $93,442.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $963,945.89 and $93,442.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,850.18 or 0.99872818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00032453 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00071045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010896 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000137 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

