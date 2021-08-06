Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. First Financial reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Financial by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 28.6% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. 1,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,753. First Financial has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

