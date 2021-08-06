Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. First Financial reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.86%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Financial by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 28.6% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Financial stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. 1,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,753. First Financial has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.