Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target to GBX 265

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211 ($2.76).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of LON:BBOX traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 218.80 ($2.86). 5,332,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 203.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 121.80 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.