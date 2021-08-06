Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.62. The stock had a trading volume of 39,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,500. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $160.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

