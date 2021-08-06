Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cuts Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories makes up approximately 3.0% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $53,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,045,000 after acquiring an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,946 shares of company stock worth $12,787,018 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLB stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $98.72. 6,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,208. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

