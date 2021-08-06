Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 2.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $43,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Equinix by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $823.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,663. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 216.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $809.70.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.16.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.