Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 315,225 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,846,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in InMode by 11.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.13. 15,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,758. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

