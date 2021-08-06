Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Increased to GBX 40 by Analysts at Barclays

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

LON TLW traded up GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 47.42 ($0.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,962,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,439,511. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £678.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.69.

In other news, insider Mitch Ingram purchased 50,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,500 ($38,541.94). Also, insider Les Wood acquired 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £447.91 ($585.20).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

