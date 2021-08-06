National Express Group (LON:NEX) PT Lowered to GBX 310

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEX. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Express Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 315.71 ($4.12).

LON:NEX traded down GBX 6.11 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 270.09 ($3.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,228. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 271.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

