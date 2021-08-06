Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.57. The company had a trading volume of 174,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

