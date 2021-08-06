Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $0.85. Phillips 66 posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12,600%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,857,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.21. 74,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.