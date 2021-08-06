Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21), Zacks reports.

Shares of TSE PPL traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$40.46. 1,017,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.88. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$41.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -292.00%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.67.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.