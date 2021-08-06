iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Increased by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 76,895 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,132,000.

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.80 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 296,543 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

