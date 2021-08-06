Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 24,415 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,415 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,838,653 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79.

