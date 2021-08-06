DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $116,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $321.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

