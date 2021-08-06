Karpas Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in News by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 71,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45. News Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -282.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.