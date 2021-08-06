Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,818. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,351 in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

