MoonSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $7.96 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $144,144.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00345924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 25,416,488 coins and its circulating supply is 25,395,987 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

