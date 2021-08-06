NFTify Price Hits $0.0789 on Exchanges (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, NFTify has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $26,713.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00047803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00116852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00144555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,931.18 or 1.00352688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.10 or 0.00806686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,351,798 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.