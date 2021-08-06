Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after buying an additional 1,646,468 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter worth about $3,408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zynex by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,460 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $14.95. 31,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72. Zynex has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

