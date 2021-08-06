Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $25,783,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,454,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,805,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 147,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.22. 11,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,054. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.39. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.