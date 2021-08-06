Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) to Sell

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy reported second-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues increased year over year. Revenue growth was driven by solid demand for products across all segments. New product introductions including GoDaddy Payments, GoDaddy Studios and Job Postings function remained tailwinds. Higher subscriptions to Websites + Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements, strong renewals & registrations, expansion of GoDaddy Registry along with strength in GoCentral remain key catalysts. Further, it is benefiting from growing partnerships. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic remain a concern. Further, mounting expenses are headwinds. Additionally, the company’s heavy debt burden remains a risk.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

GDDY stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.57. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $1,682,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

