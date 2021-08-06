Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enerplus (TSE:ERF) a C$10.00 Price Target

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been given a C$10.00 price objective by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s current price.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.70.

ERF traded up C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$7.48. The company had a trading volume of 881,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.30. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -1.87.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.7448069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04. Insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550 over the last quarter.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

