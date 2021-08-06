Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,017. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.