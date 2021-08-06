Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Kellogg by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on K shares. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 58,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

