Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,798 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,563.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,685. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,875. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

