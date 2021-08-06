Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,274 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 478.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,507 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,075 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,591. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $255.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.