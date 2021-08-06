Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $82.10. 7,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,158. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.12. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,857,000 after buying an additional 41,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,682,000 after buying an additional 38,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 168,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $153,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.