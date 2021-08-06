Brokerages Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price at $91.69

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in V.F. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.96. 68,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

