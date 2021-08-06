Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,532. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.24. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

