Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$58.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TOY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.73.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of Spin Master stock traded down C$3.26 on Friday, reaching C$46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 212,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,574. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$25.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 51.73.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$400.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.6810499 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.