Analysts Set ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Target Price at $193.00

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,063,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,464,775 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.58. 10,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,172. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.66 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.30.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

