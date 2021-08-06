The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 291,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.18. 537,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,791,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $3,608,136.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,684 shares in the company, valued at $17,514,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,687 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,443. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

