Zacks: Analysts Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Vocera Communications reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,707. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.98 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

