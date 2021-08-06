Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 4,831 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,493,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,264 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after buying an additional 94,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $56.88. 80,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,921,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.36. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

