Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Decreased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,789,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,680,000 after buying an additional 147,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 17.1% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $240.37. 9,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.95. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.50.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

