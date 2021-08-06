Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $424,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $38.03. 43,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

