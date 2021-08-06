V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $865,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,481,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,182,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cloudflare by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,040,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after buying an additional 458,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,787 shares of company stock worth $84,953,623 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $120.68 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of -289.19 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

