IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Howland Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 3.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $65,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,174.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.20.

IDXX stock traded down $30.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $675.32. 6,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,590. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $35,969,951 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.