Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 85.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. 98,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,147,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

