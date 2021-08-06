Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Century Communities worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

