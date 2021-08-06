Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Issues Earnings Results

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 15.25%.

Shares of GPL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 131,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $187.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

GPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

