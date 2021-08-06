Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 70,251 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 292,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $63.17. 37,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,205. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

