Arqma Trading 6.1% Higher This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $419,513.03 and approximately $3,915.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,846.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.75 or 0.06798095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.15 or 0.01290998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.00346073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00124393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.14 or 0.00609479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00340706 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.69 or 0.00295681 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,253,082 coins and its circulating supply is 10,208,539 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

