CVCoin (CVN) Market Capitalization Tops $13.08 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 58% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a total market cap of $13.08 million and $58,584.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00047839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00117407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00144340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,790.77 or 0.99869931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.51 or 0.00806399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

